KTR hints at early Assembly polls in Telangana

TRS working president steps in to end infighting among party’s senior leaders in Khammam

Published: 12th June 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The word is now out of the horse’s mouth. TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the party workers to be battle-ready as elections to the State Assembly might be held anytime. The Telangana Assembly’s term has time till the end of 2023.

A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao put forth the intention to form a national party, Rama Rao told senior leaders in Khammam said that they should stop squabbling and work hard to brighten the prospects of the party in the next elections which are not too far off.

He was making a veiled reference to the flaming row that continues between senior leaders Tummala Nageshwara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. KTR counselled the two leaders, urging them to bury the hatchet.

He assured the two leaders that the party would certainly reward them at an appropriate time. He said that the TRS would certainly replace some candidates in the next elections but both Tummala and Ponguleti would be entrusted with key responsibilities in the party. Referring to the launching of the new party by KCR, he said it may be done either on June 18 or 19.

