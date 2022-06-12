STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People determined to give VRS to TRS: Congress

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy & MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy slam KCR’s announcement to float a national-level party

Published: 12th June 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses a press conference along with former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his decision to float a national-level political party, the Congress party on Saturday observed that the announcement will only favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Presidential election.Congress leaders alleged that Rao, time and again, brings up his national ambitions whenever elections are round the corner.

They said that there was no response from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Shiv Sena to the proposal of forming a non-Congress alliance which is why TRS supremo brought the discussion of floating a national-level party.

“Is KCR going to contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh by floating a brand new party? If at all he floats a party, he will limit himself to his farmhouse as he has been doing after becoming the Chief Minister,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth dared Rao to contest in the upcoming byelection in Atmakur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh if he really wants to establish a party at the national level. Rebuking the CM, while addressing a press meet, Revanth said that when the former already has a political party, he could contest any given election in any part of the country and there is no need to float a separate party. “KCR wants a new party - BRS - as the people are determined to give VRS to TRS,” he said.

Coming down heavily against the Chief Minister for making insinuating comments over the existence of the Congress party, TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy said, “If KCR says Congress is non-existent, it will benefit BJP and Congress will lose nothing. KCR is indirectly liaisoning with BJP.” Jayaprakash Reddy, aka Jagga Reddy, said that TRS had nine MPs against the Congress party’s 57 MPs in the previous elections.

