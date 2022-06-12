Rooftop plaza, multi-level parking and more for Secunderabad railway station

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Railway Station will soon get a makeover. The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to upgrade the all-important station in Telangana and one of the busiest in the country.

The up-gradation project involves the seamless transfer of passengers from and to MMTS, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers, convenient pickup and drop-off areas for passengers and to provide adequate parking facilities. The other features include improvement of the traffic movement in and around the railway station, integrate the area with the city road network.

As part of the up-gradation, new facilities will be coming up that include a new station building envisaged in the existing north-side with G+3 floors in 22,516 sq mt. The existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors in 14,792 sq.mt.

Also proposed is the construction of a double-story sky concourse of 108 metre in width the first tier of which will serve passengers and the second tier will serve for the public as a rooftop plaza in 24,604 sq.mt.

A multi-level (five levels) parking has been planned at the north-side of the station. Similarly, a separate underground parking has been envisaged on the south side of the station. The existing platforms will be upgraded, renovated to match with the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms.

Travelators planned

There will be two walkways (7.5 mts) along with Travelators i.e. at north and south side buildings and a canopy with Tensile Fabric (Drop off / pick-up bays). Then there will be a provision for a walkway at the north side duly connecting with the skyway of East and West metro stations.

Separate entry and exit blocks (drop-off and pick-up locations) have been planned so as to avoid cross movements of arrival and departure passengers and vehicular movements, setting up a solar power plant of 5,000 Kvp. The Ministry of Railways has invited tenders for the station up-gradation at an estimated cost of approximately `653 crore. The project is being invited in EPC mode and the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of awarding of the work order.