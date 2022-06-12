Sarpanch’s incentive for children in Telangana

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The most important asset one can acquire in life is education. Having understood the importance of this asset, Sarpanch of Shalapalli-Indira Nagar, Kadiguti Sharada Praveen, is spending her own money to get students interested in joining at two schools in her gram panchayat in Huzurabad mandal. The Sarpanch, aided by her husband, has decided to spend Rs 25,000 to motivate children to join schools. To begin with, she is offering a cash incentive of Rs 500 to each student per month who listens to her and joins one of the two primary schools. As she wants her students not to look anyway inferior to the students of private schools, she is buying them uniforms. Her efforts are paying off as already 30 plus students have taken admissions in the last 14 days at the two government primary schools. The couple wants to enrol at least 50 students this academic year.

After admitting the children to school, she is doing the follow-up work also. She is visiting the parents of the children whom she had admitted to schools and is counselling them on the importance of education and how it would help secure their children’s lives in the future. She is making them open a joint account in the name of the student and the mother to transfer Rs 500 every month.

“I want the children who I have admitted to the primary schools to look smart They should be no way inferior to the students of private schools,” says Sharada Praveen, explaining the reason for spending money on uniforms. The Sarpanch and her husband are also taking an active part in the Badi Baata programme and are ensuring that the students are in schools and not at work spots. On the occasion of Health Minister T Harish Rao’s birthday, the couple started their personal initiative of supporting the students with financial incentive from their savings.