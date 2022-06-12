STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sarpanch’s incentive for children in Telangana

A cash reward of Rs 500/month is given when a child joins a school

Published: 12th June 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kadiguti Sharada Praveen takes part in a Badi Baata programme in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district

Kadiguti Sharada Praveen takes part in a Badi Baata programme in Huzurabad mandal of Karimnagar district

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The most important asset one can acquire in life is education. Having understood the importance of this asset, Sarpanch of Shalapalli-Indira Nagar, Kadiguti Sharada Praveen, is spending her own money to get students interested in joining at two schools in her gram panchayat in Huzurabad mandal. The Sarpanch, aided by her husband, has decided to spend Rs 25,000 to motivate children to join schools. To begin with, she is offering a cash incentive of Rs 500 to each student per month who listens to her and joins one of the two primary schools. As she wants her students not to look anyway inferior to the students of private schools, she is buying them uniforms. Her efforts are paying off as already 30 plus students have taken admissions in the last 14 days at the two government primary schools. The couple wants to enrol at least 50 students this academic year.

After admitting the children to school, she is doing the follow-up work also. She is visiting the parents of the children whom she had admitted to schools and is counselling them on the importance of education and how it would help secure their children’s lives in the future. She is making them open a joint account in the name of the student and the mother to transfer Rs 500 every month.

“I want the children who I have admitted to the primary schools to look smart They should be no way inferior to the students of private schools,” says Sharada Praveen, explaining the reason for spending money on uniforms. The Sarpanch and her husband are also taking an active part in the Badi Baata programme and are ensuring that the students are in schools and not at work spots. On the occasion of Health Minister T Harish Rao’s birthday, the couple started their personal initiative of supporting the students with financial incentive from their savings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp