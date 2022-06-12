Telangana: Centre committed to sub-categorisation of OBCs, asserts BJP MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dr K Laxman on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC), which was evident the way Justice Rohini Commission was constituted to examine its possibilities, so that equitable distribution of benefits reserved for OBCs among those categories could be done.

Addressing the Most Backward Classes (MBC) meeting held at BJP party office, he assured that BC corporations would be formed for each of the sub-category of OBCs with a functioning executive body, and that a federation of artisan communities will be formed with sufficient budget allocations, when BJP is elected to power in the State.

Accusing the State government of completely neglecting the BCs, MBCs and nomadic tribes since 2014, he said that thousands of applications for BC corporation loans were pending with the State government.