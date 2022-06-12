Telangana: Two killed during demolition of building in Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:Two daily wage workers were killed while two others sustained injuries during demolition of an old building in Charbowli area of Warangal city on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons, Intezargunj Inspector D Mallesh said that a portion of the structure collapsed on the workers during the demolition, burying them under the debris.

The victims have been identified as Sadiram Sagar, 26, a resident of Deshaipet area in Warangal town and Bose Sunitha ,28, a resident of Sudhanagar area in Hanamkonda. Around 10 workers were engaged in the demolition work at the time of the incident.

The officer said the bodies recovered from the debris were shifted to MGM hospital for post-mortem.

“The injured workers, Srinivas and Jyothi, are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

“We have registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Bose Meena, sister-in-law of Sunitha and started an investigation,” he added. The house owner Nizamul Hussain, has been on the run since the incident.