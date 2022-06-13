After Telangana, KCR wants to ruin nation: Nalgonda MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accumulated a large amount of wealth, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted to know if the former was planning to use that money to buy MLAs from various parties across India to turn TRS into a national party.

The Congress leader was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a series of meetings he addressed in different villages in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency as part of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra, which entered the 21st day on Sunday.

“CM KCR, through misgovernance and inefficiency, has already ruined the Telangana State. Now he wants to ruin the country which BJP is already doing. He is now unable to cheat people of Telangana through his web of deception. Therefore, he now wants to use his arsenal of lies on the people of this country,” he said.