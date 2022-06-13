STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ban on private practice will hamper quality of healthcare: Telangana Doctors

The members also decided to announce their next plan of action if their demands are not addressed by the government.

Published: 13th June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the State government’s “unilateral” decision to ban government doctors from doing private practice, all medical and doctors associations on Sunday said that the move will hamper the quality of healthcare services provided to poor people in near future. 

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) organised a round table conference with the members of medical associations including Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA), Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Telangana Senior Residential Doctors Association (T-SRDA).
Speaking on the occasion, HRDA president Dr Mahesh Kuma, said: “On the recommendation of a government-appointed committee, the ban on private practice was lifted in 2002 in order to make specialist doctors available in rural areas. The ban was lifted to prevent skilful doctors from joining corporate hospitals.” 

“We are against the decision of banning private practice without providing non-practising allowance. The government should give at least 50 per cent non-practising allowance along with the salaries on par with NIMS and central institutions like AIIMS,” said Dr Vanya Jasmine, General Secretary of TJUDA.The members also decided to announce their next plan of action if their demands are not addressed by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pribvate practice ban in TS
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp