Ban on private practice will hamper quality of healthcare: Telangana Doctors

HYDERABAD: Opposing the State government’s “unilateral” decision to ban government doctors from doing private practice, all medical and doctors associations on Sunday said that the move will hamper the quality of healthcare services provided to poor people in near future.

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) organised a round table conference with the members of medical associations including Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA), Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Telangana Senior Residential Doctors Association (T-SRDA).

Speaking on the occasion, HRDA president Dr Mahesh Kuma, said: “On the recommendation of a government-appointed committee, the ban on private practice was lifted in 2002 in order to make specialist doctors available in rural areas. The ban was lifted to prevent skilful doctors from joining corporate hospitals.”

“We are against the decision of banning private practice without providing non-practising allowance. The government should give at least 50 per cent non-practising allowance along with the salaries on par with NIMS and central institutions like AIIMS,” said Dr Vanya Jasmine, General Secretary of TJUDA.The members also decided to announce their next plan of action if their demands are not addressed by the government.