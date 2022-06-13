'Pay compensation first': Cops, oustees clash at Telangana's Gudatipally over canal land survey

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed in Gudatipally village near Gauravelli Reservoir in Siddipet district in the early hours on Monday as police caned and arrested the agitating oustees opposing the proposed survey of canals lands.

The villagers demand that the government pay compensation for their lands before starting their project works.

A large number of policemen entered the village in the wee hours of Monday to arrest the main leaders of the protesters who were protesting against the government project.

Protesting the incident, all the oustees moved to block the works at the project. Following the police action, a large number of villagers reached the area.

Finally, the police forcibly arrested some of the leaders and shifted them to the Rajakkapeta police station. Several villagers were injured in the tussle between the police and the villagers.

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy condemned the lathi charge and demanded that government should render justice to oustees.