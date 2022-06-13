People see BJP as the only alternative to TRS: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that the people of Telangana have realised that BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the State. Addressing a meeting on “The rule of people’s welfare” to revisit the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mahbubnagar, he said that the people have understood that if they vote for Congress or TRS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may once again become the Chief Minister and that’s why they have made up their mind to ensure BJP’s victory in the next Assembly elections.

“Come what may, TRS will come to power in the State again. Once this ruling party loses, it won’t be in a position to recover again,” he said.“Why a leader like KCR who had won the hearts of 3.4 crore people during the Telangana movement, has now become the most hated politician. It is due to his autocratic rule,” he said. “If he can’t get a survey done on his declining popularity, at least he should talk to his party workers and get feedback.

Wherever I go, people are getting enraged while talking about KCR and they are opposing the inefficient rule of his family,” he said. He also dared the Chief Minister to take responsibility if TRS loses in the next elections, just like he took credit for the party’s victory.The BJP leader wondered how the CM could provide ex-gratia to the families of ryots who died in the farmers’ movement against the three farm laws, when he couldn’t compensate those who lost their lives in Karimnagar bus accident. “If he wants to enhance his image, he should spend his own money. But, how can he spend Rs 250 crore tax-payer’s money for advertisements in other States,” he said.