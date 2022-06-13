STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth arrested for video clip on Prophet in Adilabad town

Published: 13th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed outside One Town police station here after a large number of youth from Muslim community staged a protest outside the police station on Sunday, demanding action against a man who allegedly posted an objectionable video about Prophet Muhammad on social media.

The accused was beaten up by some members of the community before police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. Despite the arrest, a large number of people gathered outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Despite assurances from police that they had filed a case against him and investigation was underway, the mob did not disperse. Subsequently, the police used force to disperse the mob and imposed Section 144.

Police said that the accused had been booked under CrPC sections 154 & 155 and IPC section 295. He was produced before court and sent to 14-day judicial remand. Police have also filed cases against the mob who created law and order situation at the police station.

Meanwhile, family members of the accused also lodged a complaint stating that he was beaten up by the members of the other community. “They have no right to attack him,” said father of the accused.

