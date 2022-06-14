STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JH gang rape: Cops seize video recorders from pub and bakery

Investigating officials have also claimed that they have found evidence connecting the missing links in the case during the questioning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police investigating the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills have seized the Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) from the Amnesia pub in Jubilee Hills and the Concu Bakery in Banjara Hills. On Monday too, the blame game on who first trapped the victim and who first sexually assaulted her continued during the custodial questioning of the five children in conflict with the law (CCLs). 

Meanwhile, it was reported that the CCLs who are lodged at the State Observatory Home at Saidabad for safe custody, fought with each other and also hurled plates at one another. However, officials denied the reports and termed them as fake news being spread by some miscreants.

Investigating officials have also claimed that they have found evidence connecting the missing links in the case during the questioning. Saduddin Malik, the second accused in the case whose custody concluded on Sunday, was produced before the court on Monday and sent to judicial remand. 

During questioning, Saduddin maintained that he was the second person to approach the victim at the pub. He also maintained that the son of a city corporator had first approached her and started a conversation with her, at that point he joined in the conversation. 

Further responding to reports of the CCLs getting into a fight, Syed Afzal Shah Ali, Superintendent of the Observatory Home, said the reports are fake and no such incident had taken place at the home. “After breakfast, we had their medical examination done and handed them over to police at 10.45 am for questioning,” he added.

