Minors in rape case being served biryani: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday alleged that the recent 17-year-old girl gang-rape case was pre-planned and not incidental. He lambasted the police for allegedly providing “biryani from star hotels” to the all minors involved and 18-year-old Saduddin.

Addressing a public meeting at Jawaharnagar, Sanjay said, “Telangana has become an hotspot for murders and rapes.” He added that the TRS leaders and its friendly party leaders were notorious for “land encroachments”. Coming down heavily against the State government, Sanjay dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come for an open debate on the eight-year rule of the TRS government and BJP-led Central government.