Opposition condemns police action on Gouravelli oustees

HYDERABAD: The police clampdown on oustees of Gouravelli project has drawn widespread condemnation from the Opposition parties. TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy condemned ‘the attack on the oustees’ in the middle of night before conducting the trial run.

He demanded the government sanction 2BHK houses and relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package for the oustees whose lands were snatched.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday also condemned the police action against the oustees.

Sanjay alleged that the State government has not provided the R&R package to them and that escalated the issue. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao review the situation and ensure justice for the victims.

Project will irrigate 1 lakh acres of land

Under the government of unified AP, the capacity of the project was 1.141 tmcft, but the project was redesigned and the capacity was increased to 8.3 tmcft to irrigate one lakh acres of agricultural land