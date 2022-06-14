STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Opposition condemns police action on Gouravelli oustees

Congress demanded the government sanction 2BHK houses and relief and rehabilitation package for the oustees whose lands were snatched. 

Published: 14th June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

District Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy interacts with the Gudatipally oustees at the Husnabad RDO office in Siddipet district, on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police clampdown on oustees of Gouravelli project has drawn widespread condemnation from the Opposition parties. TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy condemned ‘the attack on the oustees’ in the middle of night before conducting the trial run. 

He demanded the government sanction 2BHK houses and relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package for the oustees whose lands were snatched. 

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday also condemned the police action against the oustees. 
Sanjay alleged that the State government has not provided the R&R package to them and that escalated the issue. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao review the situation and ensure justice for the victims.

Project will irrigate 1 lakh acres of land
Under the government of unified AP, the capacity of the project was 1.141 tmcft, but the project was redesigned and the capacity was increased to 8.3 tmcft to irrigate one lakh acres of agricultural land

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gouravelli project A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp