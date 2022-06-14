Relax rule on third doses, urges Telangana Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday sought clearance from the Centre to administer the precautionary third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to all eligible beneficiaries as 32 lakh doses are set to expire soon.

Speaking in a video conference held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Health Ministers of all states and UTs, Harish said that administering precautionary doses to all the eligible beneficiaries is crucial in the wake of the uptick in Covid-19 cases in several states.

The Central government had started the inoculation of precautionary doses in January this year allowing third shots for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age. Later in April, the government allowed the population between the 18-59 age group to take the third dose at private centres. He announced that about 1.30 lakh people in the State were vaccinated in 10 days under the door-to-door vaccination programme launched on June 3.