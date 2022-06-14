STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Relax rule on third doses, urges Telangana Health Minister

The Central government had started the inoculation of precautionary doses in January this year allowing third shots for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday sought clearance from the Centre to administer the precautionary third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to all eligible beneficiaries as 32 lakh doses are set to expire soon.

Speaking in a video conference held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Health Ministers of all states and UTs, Harish said that administering precautionary doses to all the eligible beneficiaries is crucial in the wake of the uptick in Covid-19 cases in several states.

The Central government had started the inoculation of precautionary doses in January this year allowing third shots for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age. Later in April, the government allowed the population between the 18-59 age group to take the third dose at private centres. He announced that about 1.30 lakh people in the State were vaccinated in 10 days under the door-to-door vaccination programme launched on June 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Covid vaccine
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp