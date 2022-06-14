Telangana Congress roars as ED quizzes Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald daily on Monday, its Telangana party leaders held a sit-in protest in front of the ED office at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad as part of a nation-wide protest call.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy who led the protest alleged that the BJP-led Central government was misusing Central investigation agencies like the ED, Vigilance, CBI, Income Tax as its frontal organisation with an eye on future elections. “BJP’s downfall will start from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office for questioning,” he thundered.

Smelling a deeper conspiracy, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy said: “The RSS and BJP are trying to wipe out the name of the Gandhi family in this country.” The Congress held a massive rally starting from the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road to end at the ED, Hyderabad Unit office. Apart from Revanth and Jayaprakash Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLA Dansari Anasuya, MLC A Jeevan Reddy and others participated while hundreds of flag-bearers followed them.

After reaching the office at around 12 noon, Congress leaders squatted on the road outside as police barricaded the entrance. The protest went on until Rahul Gandhi was in the ED office. Daring the Centre to initiate action against Sonia and Rahul, Sridhar Babu said that the BJP would be paid back in the same coin.