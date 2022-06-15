Congress continues protests against ED

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders and activists of the Telangana Congress on Tuesday staged a protest in front of office of the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad unit office at a time party MP Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the ED for the second consecutive day in connection with the alleged National Herald newspaper money laundering case.

Congress activists burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ED office, actively resisting the police attempt to foil it. The Congress cadres shifted their protest venue from the ED office to Gandhi Bhavan and continued to protest till Rahul was being grilled by the ED.

On the second day of their protest, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had given a call to his party workers to stage protests in front of district collectorates and in all mandals. Addressing the gathering at the ED office at Basheerbagh, Revanth found fault with the ED officials for questioning Rahul beyond office hours. He alleged that the ED has been harassing Rahul and Sonia Gandhi by reopening a closed case only to impress their “political masters.”

“The Enforcement Directorate has caused mental agony to a mother (Sonia Gandhi) who has been hospitalised by questioning him (Rahul) till late night. Rahul should have been by his mother’s side as she is ailing,” Revanth said.TPCC working president T Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy alleged that the BJP government has been trying to kill the political career of Gandhi’s family at the behest of RSS.

“Most of the bank loan defaulters are in BJP, but there’s no ED case against them. In the case of Gandhi’s family, they have filed an ED case for no crime. Even after ED’s former director giving a clean chit, they wanted to reopen the case,” Jagga Reddy said. Senior Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaram Naik and others participated in the protest.