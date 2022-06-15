STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress continues protests against ED

Senior Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaram Naik and others participated in the protest.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Daily wage workers, hired by Telangana Congress leaders, hold party flags during the protest against the ED at Basheerbagh in Hyderabd on Tuesday | Jibran Nazir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders and activists of the Telangana Congress on Tuesday staged a protest in front of office of the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad unit office at a time party MP Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the ED for the second consecutive day in connection with the alleged National Herald newspaper money laundering case. 

Congress activists burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ED office, actively resisting the police attempt to foil it. The Congress cadres shifted their protest venue from the ED office to Gandhi Bhavan and continued to protest till Rahul was being grilled by the ED. 

On the second day of their protest, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had given a call to his party workers to stage protests in front of district collectorates and in all mandals. Addressing the gathering at the ED office at Basheerbagh, Revanth found fault with the ED officials for questioning Rahul beyond office hours. He alleged that the ED has been harassing Rahul and Sonia Gandhi by reopening a closed case only to impress their “political masters.”

“The Enforcement Directorate has caused mental agony to a mother (Sonia Gandhi) who has been hospitalised by questioning him (Rahul) till late night. Rahul should have been by his mother’s side as she is ailing,” Revanth said.TPCC working president T Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy alleged that the BJP government has been trying to kill the political career of Gandhi’s family at the behest of RSS.

“Most of the bank loan defaulters are in BJP, but there’s no ED case against them. In the case of Gandhi’s family, they have filed an ED case for no crime. Even after ED’s former director giving a clean chit, they wanted to reopen the case,” Jagga Reddy said. Senior Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaram Naik and others participated in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate National Herald case
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp