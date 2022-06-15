Heavy rains likely in next three days across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon making headway in Telangana, rainfall occurred in several places in Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Siddipet, Jagtial, Jangaon and Rangareddy districts on Tuesday. According to IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places across the State in the next three days.

Till 8 pm on Tuesday, Chintalamanepally in Kumrambheed-Asifabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 77.3 mm, followed by Kathlapur in Jagtial (59 mm), Cherial (54 mm), Chilpur in Jangaon (48 mm) and Shabad in Rangareddy (44 mm).

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 73 mm was recorded at Jainoor (Kumurambheem-Asifabad), the highest temperature of 41.5° C was recorded at Madhira in Khammam district and the lowest temperature of 19.0°C was recorded at Shantapur in Mancherial district. As per the forecast, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places over the next three days.