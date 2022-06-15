STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jubilee Hills rape: Innova used in offence belongs to an accused’s family

The evidence so far gathered clearly shows the role of the accused in the offence and can prove their guilt in the court, said senior police officials.

Published: 15th June 2022 07:46 AM

Image used for representation.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police investigating the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills found that the Innova used in the offence was parked at a farmhouse belonging to the family of one of the accused. The farmhouse is located in Moinabad and police are verifying if the family was aware of the offence when the accused arrived there and made attempts to protect the youth.  

TNIE had reported earlier that the Innova had been hired for official use by a top Waqf Board functionary. 
Police also found during custodial questioning that the Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) involved in the offence, first approached the victim and her friend and asking them for a dance. The minor victim refused as their advances made her uncomfortable, forcing her to leave the pub, along with a friend. The five CCLs, who were being questioned by police, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after questioning was completed. 

According to sources, after the offence in the Innova, the accused dropped the victim at the pub and returned to Concu, where the Innova driver was waiting. They gave him the keys and made him drive to the farmhouse at Moinabad, from where they escaped to different places. 

Did the Innova driver know?

Police questioned the accused if the driver was aware of the offence, but could not get a positive response from them. It was also found that Concu was their regular hangout spot. So when they decided to assault the victim, to gain her confidence, they first went to Concu. Then, under the pretext of dropping her home, the five accused took her in the Innova and raped her one after the other. 

None of the accused had earlier been to the isolated place located on Road No 44, Jubilee Hills, where they parked the Innova and raped her. It was picked randomly as there were few houses in the area.The evidence so far gathered clearly shows the role of the accused in the offence and can prove their guilt in the court, said senior police officials.

Jubilee Hills rape
