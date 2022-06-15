Justice league

By Express News Service

HC reserves orders on shifting of patients

Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved his orders in a petition filed by M Manohar of Integrated New Life Society for Education and Development (INSED), an NGO that cares for the mentally ill destitute at the Sangareddy Government Hospital premises.

Seeking a dedicated space to run an exclusive mental health facility, Manohar also questioned the State’s attempts to shift the patients away from his NGO in his plea. The NGO claims that its centre is presently caring for 57 mentally-ill orphans.

Advocate General BS Prasad argued that the government would transfer them all to a State-run Mental Health Centre at Erragadda, Hyderabad. The State aims to turn the Sangareddy district hospital into a full-fledged government medical college and hospital, based on information from Dr Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education.

Prasad noted that the site was needed to construct medical college buildings, hostels, and extra facilities for the nearby public hospital. However, P Padma Rao, counsel for the petitioner, contended that the mentally ill patients at Sangareddy would suffer if they were moved to Erragadda because the space available is insufficient for the present inmates.The DME, however, denied these claims.

HC seeks status report on OU land scam probe

Expressing displeasure over the Tulasi Cooperative Housing Society failing to file its reply in a PIL that prayed for a direction to the government not to allow any construction on nine plots within Osmania University that were sold by the society, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it a respondent.After the High Court’s intervention, OU officials filed a complaint with Amberpet police, who after investigation, decided that the varsity land had been encroached upon.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the court ordered the Advocate General to submit within four weeks a status report on how the society intends to sell 13 parcels of land at the Osmania University without a title. Police were requested to provide an update on the status of their investigation into the scam. The PIL was filed by OU research scholar Poladi Ramana Rao.The society reportedly sold roughly 3,300 sq yds of property in Osmania University as plots.