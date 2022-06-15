Modi to address massive public meeting in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public meeting at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad on the evening of July 3, for which the party is planning to mobilise lakhs of people. To ensure success of the public meeting, the saffron party plans to mobilise 30 to 50 people from every booth.

Services of 119 ‘Vistaaraks’ from across the country who are experts in handling such public events, are being engaged to oversee the success of the public meeting. According to sources, the party is asking every worker to contribute Rs 1,000 each to mobilise funds for the national executive meetings and the public meeting.

On the sidelines of the national executive meetings, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled States and former chief ministers from other states will be holding meetings with settlers from various states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and so on at the community halls in areas where they reside.

This is being done to gather their support for the BJP in the coming elections, as their votes, especially in the twin-cities, are crucial for success. After addressing the public meeting on July 3, Modi will be leaving for Bhimavaram in AP where he would inaugurate a memorial for Alluri Sitarama Raju in the freedom fighter’s native village.

All eyes on meeting of Chief Secretaries called by PM

In the wake of strained relations between the State and Union governments, the first national conference of Chief Secretaries to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from June 15 to 17 at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh has generated much curiosity. According to sources, TS government officials will attend, but there is no clarity whether they will raise any State-specific demands

BJP to showcase TS culture at its July meetings

Be it cuisine, clothing, music or celebrations at the once-in-two-decades event, Telangana’s culture and heritage will dominate the BJP’s national executive meetings to held in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. According to former MLC N Ramchander Rao, all cultural programmes those to be held on July 2, will be in Telangana folklore. “Welcoming the important guests by playing the traditional drums, displaying Bonalu and Bathukamma, receiving them with traditional Harathi by priests will be done as per Telangana tradition. The meeting halls have been named Kakatiya Pranganam, Satavahana Pranganam and so on, which depict the hoary history of TS,” he told Express. Turbans like the ones worn by people in rural areas and Khanduvas woven in Pochampally handloom style would be presented to the delegates. It will be only Telangana delicacies which will be served to the guests coming from across the country during the meetings. Around 350 delegates from every State, will be attending the meetings.