TRS men attack Gudatipalli protesters

SIDDIPET: A day after the police unleashed a reign of terror against the residents of Gudatipalli which would be submerged once the Gouravelli Reservoir is built in the district, it was the turn of the TRS workers to bear down on the defenceless people on Tuesday, and beat them up mercilessly while they were staging a protest on Siddipet-Hanamkonda road in Husnabad. The protesters gathered MLA V Satheesh’s camp office, seeking fair compensation for their lands.

The villagers, accusing the police of allowing the TRS workers to attack them, retaliated, injuring a few policemen. Enraged over this, the police arrested a few youths and took them to Husnabad police station which led to the oustees laying siege to the station, seeking unconditional release.

The trouble began when the villagers first tried to lay siege to the MLA’s camp office but the police who were in full strength prevented them from assembling there. Then the villagers marched to towards Siddipet-Hanamkonda road where they staged a protest for some time without any trouble. But, suddenly, out of nowhere, scores of TRS workers came to the spot and started arguing with the protesters. Soon, they started exchanging blows leading to mild tension in the area.

