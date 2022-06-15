TRS to skip meet on Presidential poll meet as Didi invites Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irked by Mamata Banerjee’s decision to first pick a Presidential candidate and then invite other parties for a discussion, the TRS decided to skip Wednesday’s meeting the West Bengal Chief Minister has convened.

The TRS leadership is also not too thrilled about the fact that Congress will be part of the meeting. Considering its new national party plans, party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to maintain equidistance from both BJP and Congress.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to skip Mamata’s meet on Presidential poll after a meeting he had with his party colleague at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday night. However, there has been no official communication in this regard.

The TRS leaders are of the opinion that Congress has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. During his recent visit to the State, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi did not utter a single word against the BJP and attacked only the TRS, they said adding that the grand old party extended support to the saffron party in Lok Sabha elections and also in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.