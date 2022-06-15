Two BJP leaders arrested for anti-KCR skit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested BJP leaders Rani Rudrama and Daruvu Yellanna over an allegedly defamatory skit on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The duo enacted the skit during ‘Amarula Yadilo - Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha’ organised by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and other Telangana activists at Nagole on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, following which a case was registered at Hayathnagar police station.

Balakrishna Reddy was arrested four days ago but was released on bail on the same day. Meanwhile, police have also served a notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar summoning him for questioning in connection with the case.

Hayathnagar police took up the case after TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy lodged a complaint, along with a video of the skit, stating that the BJP State unit, under the leadership of Sanjay and event organisers Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama and others, has “misused the platform to defame the government with false accusations against the CM to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest”.

“After careful examination of the video, it was established that the organisers have crossed the limits to launch a personal attack on a democratically elected person,” a release from the Rachakonda Commissioner’s office said.