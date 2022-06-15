STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two BJP leaders arrested for anti-KCR skit

Meanwhile, police have also served a notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar summoning him for questioning in connection with the case.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested BJP leaders Rani Rudrama and Daruvu Yellanna over an allegedly defamatory skit on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The duo enacted the skit during ‘Amarula Yadilo - Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha’ organised by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and other Telangana activists at Nagole on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, following which a case was registered at Hayathnagar police station.

Balakrishna Reddy was arrested four days ago but was released on bail on the same day. Meanwhile, police have also served a notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar summoning him for questioning in connection with the case.

Hayathnagar police took up the case after TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy lodged a complaint, along with a video of the skit, stating that the BJP State unit, under the leadership of Sanjay and event organisers Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudrama and others, has “misused the platform to defame the government with false accusations against the CM to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest”.

“After careful examination of the video, it was established that the organisers have crossed the limits to launch a personal attack on a democratically elected person,” a release from the Rachakonda Commissioner’s office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp