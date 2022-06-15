STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Undavalli in KCR’s trap, scoffs TPCC president Revanth

In contrast, despite levelling corruption charges against the KCR government, Modi hasn’t filed even a single case.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sarcastically describing Undavalli Arun Kumar as a “learned person” TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the former MP has fallen into the “honey trap” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that the CM has insulted the people of the State by inviting a person who called Telangana activists, including former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar, as ‘Razakars’ in his book. 

Addressing a protest in front of office of the ED, Revanth said, “How can KCR have a meeting with Arun Kumar who has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the formation of a separate Telangana State.”Alleging that the TRS supremo and Arun Kumar have committed themselves to bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third time, Revanth said, “Modi has striven to file ED and other cases against his political rivals and even against leaders of his own party. In contrast, despite levelling corruption charges against the KCR government, Modi hasn’t filed even a single case. This shows the bonding between Modi and KCR.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp