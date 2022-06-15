Undavalli in KCR’s trap, scoffs TPCC president Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sarcastically describing Undavalli Arun Kumar as a “learned person” TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the former MP has fallen into the “honey trap” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that the CM has insulted the people of the State by inviting a person who called Telangana activists, including former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar, as ‘Razakars’ in his book.

Addressing a protest in front of office of the ED, Revanth said, “How can KCR have a meeting with Arun Kumar who has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the formation of a separate Telangana State.”Alleging that the TRS supremo and Arun Kumar have committed themselves to bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third time, Revanth said, “Modi has striven to file ED and other cases against his political rivals and even against leaders of his own party. In contrast, despite levelling corruption charges against the KCR government, Modi hasn’t filed even a single case. This shows the bonding between Modi and KCR.”