Telangana: Body of UP youth shifted in rickshaw

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, the body of a 37-year-old Uttar Pradesh native who died at Khammam railway station was taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination in a rickshaw as his friends had no money to pay for an ambulance.

The deceased was identified as Mulkraj who came to Nakrekal in Suryapet for livelihood. On Wednesday, he was injured when a bike hit him in Nakrekal town. He was taken to Nakrekal government hospitals and from there to Suryapet GH. After treatment, he decided to leave for his native town in UP and his friends too accompanied him to Khammam railway station.

However, he died after reaching the railway station. As his friends had no money to hire an ambulance, they took the body to district headquarters hospital for post-mortem in a rickshaw by Rs 500. Later, Annam Srinivas Rao Seva Foundation came to forward to make arrangements to shift his body to UP.