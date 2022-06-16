 Don’t fall into trap of BJP, Cong leaders: Finance Minister to Gouravelli project oustees

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Responding to the agitation in Husnabad by Gouravelli project oustees, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday urged them to not fall into the trap of BJP and Congress leaders. “If Godavari waters reach Husnabad, it would look good on the State government and Chief Minister. Congress and BJP leaders don’t want that, and are thus, inciting the oustees,” he said.

Speaking to the reporters early in the day, Harish said the government was ready to negotiate with the oustees and give them the compensation assured by the government. Later in the day, he managed to meet a delegation of Congress leaders and oustee representatives and assured to address their issues.In the past, Congress and BJP leaders have instigated the oustees of the Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs in the same manner, and are doing the same thing again, he said.

The Minister also pointed out that the recent protests inn Husnabad erupted only after the State government announced that a trial run would be carried out shortly. He said the water-lifting motors for the project were imported from China, and the government wants to ensure that they work properly. “Who will be held responsible if the motors stop working after three years (end of warranty period)? Will Congress and BJP leaders come forward,” he asked.He said the Opposition parties were conspiring to stop irrigation water supply to farmers in Husnabad area. Neither the BJP nor Congress wants the farmers to prosper, he said.

‘Discuss issues’

A total of 3,816 acres of land has already been acquired for the project and only 84 acres was left, he said, adding that the government has been paying Rs 15 lakh per acre, unlike any government in the country.Over the pending compensation, Harish said only the residents of 10 houses in Gudatipally are left to be compensated while 683 families have already received their compensation, amounting to a total of Rs 200 crore. Of the 10, five would need to be re-surveyed and the remaining five have some pending family dispute.The Congress had failed to get irrigation water for farmers in the area during their regime, while the TRS government was already planning to irrigate one lakh acres of land this year, he said.