Sky’s the limit if you work hard: KTR to job aspirants

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Reminding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned new pensions and ration cards, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that all eligible beneficiaries will soon get new ration and pension cards. The Minister was speaking after participating in various development programmes in Mustabad mandal. He inaugurated a KCR Pragathi Pranganam at Venkatraopalli constructed at a cost of Rs 33 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the Chief Minister had launched the Palle Pragathi programme for the welfare of the people. “The idea is to turn villages and rural areas in the State role model within eight years,” the Minister said. He announced that a special camp will be organised in the village to resolve land dispute while steps would be taken to ensure drinking water reaches every household. “If anyone wants to construct a 2BHK house on their land, the government will help by extending financial aid,” the Minister stated.

Later at the Mustabad Junior College, Rama Rao distributed study material to candidates preparing for competitive examinations. He also offered some tips on how to have a successful career. “For the talented, the sky’s the limit. If you study with a plan, you can secure a government job with three months of hard work. For this you have to forget everything, especially your mobile phones for three to four months. If you don’t succeed, try and try again. For people who hone their skills, there are plenty of opportunities in the private sector,” Rama Rao said.

‘Modi announced jobs after my letter’

The Minister said that Telangana was formed on the basis for water, funds and jobs and within eight years, the State has created wonders in the irrigation sector. The world’s biggest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram, has been constructed, he reminded. Rama Rao said that after Telangana formation, about 1.32 lakh vacancies have been filled in government and private sector and efforts are on to fill another 80,000 government posts. “I had written to the Prime Minister to fill 10 lakh Central government vacancies and responding to my letter, he announced 16 lakh vacancies would be filled,” Rama Rao said.