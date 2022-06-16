STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State duty-bound to impart values: Haragopal

The all-party meet was attended by the Left parties, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi, Telangana Inti Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, YSR Telangana Party and activists from civil society.

HYDERABAD: Stating that political parties should impart moral values to citizens to live and let live with dignity, well-known human rights activist Prof G Haragopal appealed to the parties to introspect as to what values they have given to the people. He was speaking at an all-party meeting on “Law and Order Situation in the State - Its Protection” organised by the Congress here on Wednesday.

Prof Haragopal said, “We aspired for a better Telangana with high moral values as it was formed on the foundation of social movements. However, after the formation of Telangana, the society has been witnessing ghastly crimes against women, and acts like parents killing their own children (over a misplaced sense of ‘honour’). The ruling party should have undertaken reorientation to construct an ideal society and provide a better worldview to children.” 

Expressing anguish over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not conducting a review meeting into the series of rapes against minor girls, activist Prof M Kodandaram said that the former has increased the height of the grills installed outside his official residence as one of the protesters attempted to breach security. “In spite of repeated attacks against women, there is no measure taken up by the government. People are under the strong impression that no justice will be done in this government.” He demanded fast track courts to dispose of all sexual offence cases. 

Listing out the number of IPS officers who were given full additional charge of various posts, and who were placed without any posting, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said, “Had the government used the services of strict officers at right places, crime rate would have been restricted. The Rachakonda Commissioner was given the same post for over seven and half years and in turn, the officer favoured the government.” He added that if his party voted to power, he would ensure an end to pubs and control on liquor sales.

The all-party meet was attended by the Left parties, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi, Telangana Inti Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, YSR Telangana Party and activists from civil society. The meeting passed many resolutions, including demanding the government hand over the recent minor girl rape case to CBI, curb VIP involvement in police cases, blanket ban on porn sites, workshop for gender sensitisation and gender justice.

The meeting passed many resolutions, including demanding the government hand over the recent minor girl rape case to CBI, curb VIP involvement in police cases, blanket ban on porn sites, workshop for gender sensitisation and gender justice.

