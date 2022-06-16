Test confirms all accused in JH rape case are ‘potent’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police investigating the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case have found that all the six accused involved in the office, including the five minors, are “are capable of performing intercourse.” The potency test was conducted on the accused on Saturday. This crucial evidence may bolster the case of the prosecution in court, in addition to the other technical and oral evidence gathered against the accused so far, the police said.

Meanwhile, with a major part of the investigation concluding with the custodial questioning of all the accused and evidence being gathered against them, the investigators are now preparing to summon people related to the offence and the subsequent events. Police have also started corroborating the bits of evidence gathered so far in the case.

“We are currently analysing the evidence gathered so far. Based on the analysis, we will summon the people to be questioned,” said an official associated with the investigation.Speaking about booking the parents of the minors who drove the Mercedes and the Innova, they said they are still in the process of taking a decision, as in both cases, parents were not at all aware that their children had taken the vehicles.

In the case of Mercedes, the owner of the vehicle was not in the country for over a week prior to the offence. Police are verifying if the accused had driven the vehicle in the past too.In the case of the Innova, the Waqf Board functionary had given the vehicle to his driver, from whom the accused took the car, drove it and later raped the minor in the same vehicle. “There might be some clarity once the evidence is analysed and we can proceed accordingly,” the police said.