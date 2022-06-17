STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind backs IIIT students’ protest

Addressing the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Arvind asked Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy what was ‘silly’ about the 12 demands being made by the students.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday urged students of all universities in Telangana to stand with the students of IIIT Basara who have been protesting against the State government for the last three days, demanding basic facilities. Addressing the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Arvind asked Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy what was ‘silly’ about the 12 demands being made by the students.

“The students are asking for collaboration with other universities which enables knowledge transfer and building competitive spirit among the students. Is the Chief Minister not meeting Chief Ministers of other states to collaborate with them,” he asked.The MP sought to know what was so ‘silly’ about demanding a fulltime Vice-Chancellor for the university, and expecting the V-C to stay on the campus. 

Whether it was improving infrastructure of the hostel mess, provision of cots and beds, or extension of library timings, he wondered how Sabitha could see them as ‘silly issues’.He said that it was disappointing that Sabitha, who had held prominent portfolios during the Congress rule and now in the TRS rule, has become a slave to the ruling party.

“On average, the Centre has been releasing around Rs 600 crore every year for Samagra Shiksha Abiyaan, in addition to hundreds of crores for universities. But wherever we go, we see schools and varsities lacking basic facilities. Where is all this money going,” he wondered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri Arvind IIIT Basara
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp