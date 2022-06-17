Cong, TRS in cahoots, alleges Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the incidents of violence during ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protests by Congress on Thursday a ‘collaborative effort of TRS and Congress’, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said that both parties were hand in glove as no preventive arrests took place even as Congress had announced beforehand that the protest would be held.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of ABVP office at Nacharam on Thursday evening, Sanjay asked what was the need for Congress to wreak havoc on the streets and damaging public and private properties, when the protest was not over any public issue. “Was the Enforcement Directorate (ED) supposed to ignore looting of assets worth thousands of crores belonging to National Herald, a newspaper started by freedom fighters, by Congress leaders,” he asked.

He also wondered why Congress leaders were agitated and blaming BJP when the scam was exposed in 2012, and now the court had ordered the case to be investigated. “Why is the Congress so scared of being questioned by the ED?” he said. Moreover, he demanded that Rahul Gandhi prove his innocence first and then embark on his padayatra across the country.