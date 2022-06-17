STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t get carried away by victories, RSS chief Bhagwat tells ABVP activists

Recalling the ‘unfavourable’ situations, which ABVP workers may have faced to come this far, he said that it was the most difficult path that they had opted for voluntarily.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the inaugural ceremony of new ABVP office in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cautioned the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists against getting carried away by the ‘victories achieved after decades of sacrifice and hard work’. He told them to keep working on spreading the qualities of Sattva, which include goodness, virtuousness, truth, peacefulness, balance, positivity and serenity. 

Bhagwat was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the new ABVP office at Nacharam held at Delhi Public School. The new ABVP office has been named ‘Spoorthy Chaatra Shakti Bhavan’. “With qualities like compassion, discipline and high-thinking, you brought out the Sattva from the workers of the organisation. Brilliance, strength, courage and wealth follow Sattva, so you should never abandon it,” he added.

Recalling the ‘unfavourable’ situations, which ABVP workers may have faced to come this far, he said that it was the most difficult path that they had opted for voluntarily.  “Victory is inevitable, but we shouldn’t treat it as our destiny. Happiness and joy are your rights, but you should be cautious not to turn arrogant, because it can become a thorny path for your again. After experiencing favourable conditions, a person will start wondering about the further purpose in life. He/she won’t worry if money comes and goes and if death comes now or towards the end of an age. One needs to walk on the path of truth and justice forever,” he said while addressing the student activists. He added that opponents of ABVP, have now accepted it as a strong student organisation.

