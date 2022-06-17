Girl comes in contact with live wire in classroom, dies

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An 11-year-old girl died in hospital after coming in contact with a live wire in her classroom on Thursday. The incident took place at the Government High School in Thimmapuram village of Sagem mandal. The girl was identified as Lingala Rajeshwari, a Class 6 student. Sangem Sub-Inspector (SI) S Kiranmayee told reporters that Rajeshwari was playing with her friends during recess when she came in contact with a live electrical wire.

As she fell unconscious, her fellow students alerted the teachers, who rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors asked to shift her to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case was registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, said Kiranmayee.