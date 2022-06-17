Give us today our faculty, proper food and infra: IIIT-Basara students

B kartheek By

NIRMAL: Through the main gate of the heavily fortified campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT-Basara, a 17-year-old student Jyothi (name changed) walks out with her backpack with tiredness and frustration writ large on her face.

Jyothi, a 1st year Pre-University Course (PUC) student who has been a witness to the indefinite protest taking place in the university since Tuesday, decided to leave the campus on Thursday as there is a stalemate in talks between the administration and the students.

The students have been demanding better amenities in their institution. While poor quality of the food has been reported as the main reason for the students’ protest, the institution is plagued by several other problems like lack of adequate faculty, which forced the students to launch an indefinite strike.

Jyothi is reconsidering her future plans and wondering whether or not to return to the institution. “I gave up all other options and joined this institution. We have exams in less than a month but because there are not enough faculty members, most of our portions have not been completed. I wonder if I should join some corporate college and complete my studies,” she said.

Jyothi is upset with the present faculty as they do not take classes on a regular basis. “There is an acute shortage of faculty in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry departments. During online classes, some teachers shared pre-recorded educational videos instead of teaching directly. There was no way we

could clear our doubts,” she lamented.

Students allege that the faculty-student ratio is completely skewed, impacting their academic career. “Forget the faculty-student ratio, the existing faculty here are also leaving whenever they get better opportunities. To fill the gap, the administration has been hiring guest faculty, most of whom are untrained,” alleges G Prashanth Reddy, a representative of the newly-elected Students Governing Council (SGC).

Prashanth said that the students are not getting jobs during placements as a result of this. “Students are underperforming in the campus placements. If you take the previous recruitment drive, the average CTC offered to the students was around Rs 3 lakh,” he said.

Crammed like sardines

The institution has increased the intake of PUC students from 1,000 to 1,500 but not the facilities and faculty commensurate with it. “In hostel rooms meant for two persons, four to five students are being crammed,” a student rued.

The protesting students complain that the institution has failed to provide them with laptops — an essential prerequisite for their studies. Girl stude-nts say that the university’s health centre does not have the medicines that they need. “This campus has around 60 per cent of female students. Yet, medicines like iron tablets or even basic medicine are not available. Moreover, there is no female PET,” a girl student said.

The demands of the students include appointment of a regular V-C, filling all vacant posts, hiring faculty in proportion to the number of students, renovating hostels and improving the basic amenities.