STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IIIT-Basara gets a Director, students refuse to budge

Student leaders said that while the move to appoint a Director was fine, they would continue their agitation till each of their demands was met by the government. 

Published: 17th June 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students of IIIT-Basara stage a protest for the third consecutive day on Thursday

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

NIRMAL: Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, continued their protest for the third day even as the State government attempted to broker peace by appointing a Director, Dr Peddapalli Satish Kumar. The decision was announced after Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and some other officials held a meeting.   

Meanwhile, the students found fresh support from various student unions and political parties on Thursday as they continued to press forth their demands of proper infrastructure in the institution, appointment of faculty and a full-time Vice-Chancellor. 

Leaders of student unions like TJAC, SFI, AISF and others reached the university, only to be detained by the police and shifted to the Basara police station. Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana too visited the IIIT-Basara campus, and was promptly escorted to the police station. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will also be visiting the campus on Friday.

Student leaders said that while the move to appoint a Director was fine, they would continue their agitation till each of their demands was met by the government. Criticising Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for describing the demands of the IIIT-Basara students as “trivial issues”, Narayana said that she was perhaps unaware that students cannot study without facilities and faculty. 

“If there is no problem in the institution, why has the government imposed so many restrictions and not allowing us to meet the students in the campus? Is it an educational institution or a central jail,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT-Basara RGUKT IIIT Basara protest
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp