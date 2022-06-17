STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intensify stir in all districts: TPCC president Revanth to party workers

Revanth on Thursday called upon party workers to stage protests in all districts in front of Central government offices, including railway stations.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest TPCC president A Revanth Reddy during Chalo Raj Bhavan rally in Hyderabad on Thursday against the ED questioning Rahul Gandhi | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called upon party workers to stage protests in all districts in front of Central government offices, including railway stations, LIC and BSNL, and burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding withdrawal of notices served by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning.

Addressing the media from Bollarum police station where he was shifted to on Thursday, the TPCC chief also demanded withdrawal of cases filed against Congress workers for protesting, and demanded an inquiry and action against police personnel who resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the party workers.
Revanth said that former MP Renuka Chowdhary lost her cool after she, along with CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka, were manhandled by male policemen, which prompted her to hold a police officer’s shirt collar.

Accusing the police personnel of instigating Congress workers during the protests on Thursday, he stated that no untoward incidents had happened during the past three days when Congress has been protesting over the same issue peacefully, in Gandhian manner.

“Many of our party workers have been injured in the police action. Had police behaved in such a manner during the Telangana movement, would the state have formed?” Revanth asked, and warned that such police action will not be tolerated by the party.  He said that BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues, by trying to implicate Sonia and Rahul in the National Herald case, which was closed long back.

