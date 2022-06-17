STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sai Pallavi’s remarks draw Bajrang Dal’s ire

The actress was voicing her opinion on current-day religious conflicts and the need to treat everyone as an equal.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:59 AM

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bajrang Dal activists lodged a complaint with the Sultan Bazar police against actress Sai Pallavi on Thursday, accusing her of alleged derogatory comments against a community during a recent interview. The complaint has been sent for legal opinion, said the police. 

In an interview pertaining to the release of Virata Parvam movie, Sai Pallavi made comments over The Kashmir Files movie, killing of Kashmiri Pandits and cow vigilantism. Netizens hit out at the actress over her statements and a member of Bajrang Dal went to the police. 

The actress in an interview to a YouTube channel stated that “the oppressed should be protected”. She went on to state that she grew up in a family with a “neutral” or secular philosophy. The actress also said: “I was taught to be a good human being. I was told that the oppressed should be protected.” 

The actress was voicing her opinion on current-day religious conflicts and the need to treat everyone as an equal. “Whether you are left wing or right wing, there won’t be any justice if you are not a good human being,” Sai Pallavi said in the interview.    
 

