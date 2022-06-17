STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Cong’s Chalo Raj Bhavan rally spirals out of control

Congress State vice-president Shivasena Reddy sustained injuries while he was being taken into custody.

Congress workers burn a scooter and damage the windshield of a TSRTC bus during the Chalo Raj Bhavan rally in Hyderabad on Thursday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chalo Raj Bhavan rally by Congress leaders and workers took a violent turn on Thursday as party workers who were stopped by the police, went on a rampage burning a private vehicle and damaging the windows of a TSRTC bus. 

As part of their nation-wide protests against the ongoing ED grilling of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case, the State Congress leaders and their followers gathered at Khairatabad PJR Junction at 11.30 am for the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’. But as soon as they started the rally, police turned up in large numbers and prevented them from moving towards Raj Bhavan.

Soon, the situation spiralled out of control as angry Congress workers climbed atop TSRTC buses and police vehicles while raising slogans, “Modi down down”, and “Tanashahi Nahin Chalegi” (dictatorship will not work). Traffic came to a standstill for an hour which had a spiral effect on all connecting roads, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Among those arrested was Congress firebrand Renuka Chowdary as the former MP was seen grabbing Sub-Inspector S Upender Babu by his collar. Demanding to know why she and her colleagues were being manhandled, the 67-year-old leader grabbed the SI and pulled him forward.The officer, who was dumbfounded could not recover immediately. Watching the predicament of the policeman, women police swung into action and took her away into a waiting police van. 

Congress leader Renuka Chowdary grabs Sub-Inspector S Upender Babu
by his collar during the rally

Congress State vice-president Shivasena Reddy sustained injuries while he was being taken into custody. He was also seen kicking the door of police vehicle, damaging one of the windows. Meanwhile, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy was shifted to Bollaram police station. Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy and other Congress leaders were shifted to Goshamahal police station. 

Earlier, Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao, along with other women activists, reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan but was arrested near the entrance.Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, meanwhile, alleged that there were some miscreants who had joined the protests and damaged public property. 

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was also arrested, questioned why Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were being summoned for questioning when the case related to National Herald has already been closed. 
“Congress workers were not afraid of Britishers during the freedom movement. They are not afraid of raising their voice now. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi scared of us,” the senior Cong ress leader wondered.

