STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor expresses concern over protests at RGUKT

The Governor tagged the official handles of Telangana CMO, Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui. 

Published: 17th June 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan expressed concern over the protests at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) by students that continued on Thursday. She was responding to a tweet by the SGC (Students Governing Council) RGUKT Basara on the microblogging website Twitter which said: “Yes. We are in RAIN more than that, we are in PAIN!!”  Response to this tweet, the Governor wrote, “I am concerned on seeing you all agitating even in rains. Please take care of your health to fullfill your parent’s dreams & your goals.with best of my efforts i will convey your grievances to the concerned authorities for redressel @TelanganaCMO”  The Governor tagged the official handles of Telangana CMO, Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundarajan
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp