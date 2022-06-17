Telangana Governor expresses concern over protests at RGUKT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan expressed concern over the protests at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) by students that continued on Thursday. She was responding to a tweet by the SGC (Students Governing Council) RGUKT Basara on the microblogging website Twitter which said: “Yes. We are in RAIN more than that, we are in PAIN!!” Response to this tweet, the Governor wrote, “I am concerned on seeing you all agitating even in rains. Please take care of your health to fullfill your parent’s dreams & your goals.with best of my efforts i will convey your grievances to the concerned authorities for redressel @TelanganaCMO” The Governor tagged the official handles of Telangana CMO, Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui.