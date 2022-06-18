STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Agnipath scheme ill-conceived and poorly planned, opine TPCC leaders 

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded that the government revoke the new system and continue the old recruitment procedure.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Flames engulf a train at the Secunderabad Railway Station, (Above) after it was set on fire by a mob protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme on Friday | RVK RAO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Central government’s Agnipath scheme aimed at recruiting youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years to the armed forces on a short-term contract of four years as a “flawed” scheme, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday demanded that the  government revoke the new system and continue the old recruitment procedure.

Taking to Twitter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said, “Why did this situation arise where youth who wanted to join army & are willing to give up their lives for the country at the border had to face bullets from the police within the country.?! Clearly Modi failed India....#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme #Secunderabadrailwaystation (sic).” 

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference through Zoom meeting, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy equated the Agnipath scheme with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He said that Agnipath was an ill-conceived and poorly planned scheme by the BJP government. He said that the Modi government was compromising on national security by introducing contractual jobs in armed forces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath scheme Agnipath Protests TPCC A Revanth Reddy said
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp