Agnipath scheme ill-conceived and poorly planned, opine TPCC leaders 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Central government’s Agnipath scheme aimed at recruiting youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years to the armed forces on a short-term contract of four years as a “flawed” scheme, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday demanded that the government revoke the new system and continue the old recruitment procedure.

Taking to Twitter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said, “Why did this situation arise where youth who wanted to join army & are willing to give up their lives for the country at the border had to face bullets from the police within the country.?! Clearly Modi failed India....#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme #Secunderabadrailwaystation (sic).”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference through Zoom meeting, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy equated the Agnipath scheme with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He said that Agnipath was an ill-conceived and poorly planned scheme by the BJP government. He said that the Modi government was compromising on national security by introducing contractual jobs in armed forces.