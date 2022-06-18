STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Forces will stay on at Secunderabad railway station

A case under several sections of IPC, Indian Railway Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act is registered against them.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Youth from various districts protest against the Agnipath scheme by squatting on the tracks at Secunderabad Station on Friday. | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When asked who ordered fire and who fired at the crowd, AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad said it was the responsibility of all of them to prevent further damage and control the crowd.

“In such situations, collective decisions are taken and implemented collectively,” After the operation was completed, Additional DG Railways Sandeep Shandilya said that the ground is clear and people have been picked up.  “It is all clear now. They will go to jail,” he said.

Additional CP Hyderabad City Police AR Srinivas, who held talks with the crowd, said that the entire station has been brought under control. “Force deployment will continue at the station as a precaution,” he said.

Gang of 2,000

B Anuradha, SP Railways said around 1,500 to 2,000 people barged into the station and damaged properties. A case under several sections of IPC, Indian Railway Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act is registered against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Agnipath protests
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp