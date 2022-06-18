Forces will stay on at Secunderabad railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When asked who ordered fire and who fired at the crowd, AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad said it was the responsibility of all of them to prevent further damage and control the crowd.

“In such situations, collective decisions are taken and implemented collectively,” After the operation was completed, Additional DG Railways Sandeep Shandilya said that the ground is clear and people have been picked up. “It is all clear now. They will go to jail,” he said.

Additional CP Hyderabad City Police AR Srinivas, who held talks with the crowd, said that the entire station has been brought under control. “Force deployment will continue at the station as a precaution,” he said.

Gang of 2,000

B Anuradha, SP Railways said around 1,500 to 2,000 people barged into the station and damaged properties. A case under several sections of IPC, Indian Railway Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act is registered against them.