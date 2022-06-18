Opened fire to save lives of public: RPF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Police in a note issued on the incident said that at the Kazipet end of Secunderabad railway station, one power car with 1000 litres of diesel, two loco engines with 3,000 litres of transformer oil were stationed. As the protesting youths started advancing towards the loco engines to set them on fire, police and RPF cautioned them not to do so, as the fire may lead to a massive explosion, resulting in loss of hundreds of lives including the crowd.

Despite the warning, the protestors continued pelting stones at the police and RPF and due to it, the RPF could not reach the crowd. RPF personnel opened fire in the air and further cautioned them to not set fire to the loco engines which may lead to sabotage. “To save the lives of the public, passengers, police and the agitators, RPF personnel opened fire on the mob, preventing them from setting fire to the loco engines,” the note said. The note also said that one person died undergoing treatment and 12 others were injured.