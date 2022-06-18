STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Opened fire to save lives of public: RPF

RPF personnel opened fire in the air and further cautioned them to not set fire to the loco engines which may lead to sabotage.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

An RPF policeman stands prepared with his gun on Friday as protestors run amok in the Secunderabad Railway Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Police in a note issued on the incident said that at the Kazipet end of Secunderabad railway station, one power car with 1000 litres of diesel, two loco engines with 3,000 litres of transformer oil were stationed. As the protesting youths started advancing towards the loco engines to set them on fire, police and RPF cautioned them not to do so, as the fire may lead to a massive explosion, resulting in loss of hundreds of lives including the crowd. 

Despite the warning, the protestors continued pelting stones at the police and RPF and due to it, the RPF could not reach the crowd. RPF personnel opened fire in the air and further cautioned them to not set fire to the loco engines which may lead to sabotage. “To save the lives of the public, passengers, police and the agitators, RPF personnel opened fire on the mob, preventing them from setting fire to the loco engines,” the note said. The note also said that one person died undergoing treatment and 12 others were injured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad firing Agnipath protests
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp