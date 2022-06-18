Suspension of services hits Hyderabad metro passengers 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reshma, who takes coaching classes at Maitrivanam in Ameerpet to appear at the examination for recruitment to police constable posts, was angry that the Metro rail services have been suspended following acts of arson at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. She came to know about the suspension of services only after she reached the Ameerpet Metro station.

“There was no intimation about the suspension. Now I have to hire a cab to reach home which is outrageously expensive. Even autos are also beyond my reach,” Reshma who was stranded at the Ameerpet station, said. Like Reshma, thousands of Metro Rail commuters were forced to make alternative arrangements after reaching metro stations as the services were suspended on all the three Metro corridors in Hyderabad, Miyapur-L B Nagar, Jubilee Bus Station-MGBS, Chaderghat and Nagole-Raidurg stretches.

On an average, 3 lakh passengers travel daily on Metro rail. The Metro stopped the services at around 12.45 pm after youths protesting the new scheme of recruitment to armed services — Agnipath — set fire to trains at Secunderabad station. Notices were put up at all Metro stations that due to agitations in the city, operations in all three metro lines of the Hyderabad Metro Rail had been suspended till further notice.

Those who were travelling at the time of the suspension were perplexed when they were asked to get down at the stations where they came to a halt. About 12.45 pm, loco pilots made announcements asking the commuters to get down at the next station and make their own arrangements to reach home. “I came to Passport Seva Kendra in Ameerpet and after completing my work I went back to the station to go back to Habsiguda only to see that the station was closed,” Ramya said. The Metro rail services were restored from 6.35 pm on Friday.