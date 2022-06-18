TS Health Minister T Harish Rao issues orders for filling of 10,105 vacancies 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday issued orders for filling 10,105 vacancies in different departments in the State government. “We will issue more job notifications soon,” he said in a tweet on Friday. The State government had earlier issued orders on March 22, April 13, and June 6 to fill 35, 220 jobs. With the new order, the total recruitment count has gone up to 45, 325.

As per the notification, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will recruit 251 posts in Women Development and Child Welfare, 71 in Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens Welfare Department, 66 in Juvenile Welfare Department, 157 in Backward Class Welfare, 78 in Tribal Welfare, 24 in the offices of Chief Engineer of Tribal Welfare Department, 16 in Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute, 15 in Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation Limited and 1 in TS ST Cooperative Finance Corporation (Tricor) among others.

The District Selection Committee (DSC) will be responsible for recruitment for 14 vacancies in Women Development and Child Welfare. As many as 10, 028, and 2662 posts in Health, medical and family will be filled by Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and TSPSC respectively.

As many as 1,445 posts in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 3,870 posts in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 1,514 vacant posts in Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 2,267 other vacancies will be filled by the TREIB.