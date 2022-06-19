Bullets not found in any Agnipath protester at Secunderabad Railway Station: Doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bullets were not found in any of the 13 anti-Agnipath protestors who were injured during the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station against on Friday, said Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. However, pellets were removed from the body parts of some of the protestors.

A total of 14 patients were brought to the Gandhi Hospital here on Friday. One among them, Damera Rakesh, died, while the others are undergoing treatment. All the protestors had said that they received bullet injuries. However, a ‘technical evaluation’ by concerned specialists was being carried out to confirm the nature of the injury.

According to the Superintendent, four youngsters were seriously injured and two underwent major surgery. One had a serious chest injury, while the other had a fractured femur. Three youths suffered chest injuries.

Even though the Superintendent confirmed that all of the patients brought from the railway station are protestors, relatives of some of them claimed the opposite.

“My son had nothing to do with the protest,” said the father of the 20-year-old Jagannath Ranga Swamy from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, who suffered a critical chest injury. “He was in the city for the last four days to attend his cousin’s birthday. A friend of his informed me that he was injured when I was watching news of the protest on TV,” he added.

Jagannath’s father said his son was to go back to Kurnool on Friday morning. He was waiting in the Secunderabad Railway Station for a train and was not part of the protests. He had written an Army entrance test three years ago which he did not clear. Following that, he was pursuing a degree course.