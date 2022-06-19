Nupur row: Body led by  AIMIM chief seeks arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Action Forum led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi passed a resolution at a public meeting held at AIMIM headquarters at Darussalam in Hyderabad on Saturday, demanding all the State governments including Telangana government, to immediately arrest former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

The forum has demanded that the highest lawful punishment be given to them for insulting the Prophet and the tenets of Islamic faith. It has condemned not only the BJP leaders for making the inflammatory remarks, but also BJP’s failure to initiate legal action against them, or in even distancing itself from the statements. The forum has resolved to promote and spread the teachings of the Prophet and also to counter misinformation being spread against Islam.