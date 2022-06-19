STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nupur row: Body led by  AIMIM chief seeks arrest

The forum has demanded that the highest lawful punishment be given to them for insulting the Prophet and the tenets of Islamic faith.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Action Forum led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi passed a resolution at a public meeting held at AIMIM headquarters at Darussalam in Hyderabad on Saturday, demanding all the State governments including Telangana government, to immediately arrest former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

The forum has demanded that the highest lawful punishment be given to them for insulting the Prophet and the tenets of Islamic faith. It  has condemned not only the BJP leaders for making the inflammatory remarks, but also BJP’s failure to initiate legal action against them, or in even distancing itself from the statements.  The forum has resolved to promote and spread the teachings of the Prophet  and also to counter misinformation being spread against Islam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp