TRS, BJP playing politics over death of Army aspirant: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on BJP and TRS parties accusing the two parties of resorting to politics over the death of Damera Rakesh - a protester who died during Agnipath protest at Secunderabad Railway Station. He demanded the Centre debate the provisions of the armed forces recruitment process in the upcoming Parliament session by taking the Opposition parties into confidence.

Addressing a press conference, Revanth said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy have been presenting a political drama, pretending to hit out at each other, when in fact they were the reason behind Rakesh’s death. He said that the misgovernance of the State and Centre was leading to the deaths of the country’s treasure, the youth.

A file photo of the youths protesting against the

Centre’s Agnipath Scheme at Secunderabad Railway

Station on Friday | VINAY MADAPU

“TRS staged a drama that they are against Agnipath. If they were against it, all TRS MPs should have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed their concern,” Revanth said.Meanwhile, the police detained the TPCC chief at Ghatkesar while he was on his way to attend the last rites of Rakesh.

Rebuking the ruling TRS, Revanth said that by suppressing Opposition parties, the TRS held the funeral procession like it was its “success rally”. “Why can’t the Opposition parties express solidarity with the bereaved family when the TRS Ministers and MLAs are allowed to do so,” Revanth asked. He demanded the Union government announce ex gratia of `1 crore and a government job to the family of Rakesh. He also offered to provide better treatment for the injured protesters in a corporate hospital.

SHRC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNISANCE OF ATTACK

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took up suo-moto cognisance of the attacks at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday and called for a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police - Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Director General of Police - Government Railway Police (GRP) by June 20, 2022. The Commission took up the case in view of the death of one person and injuries to 13 persons and also the railways suffering severe property damage due to the destructive agitation.