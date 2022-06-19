TRS set to split over CM gaddi, predicts BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that a palace intrigue was on for capturing power as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao makes preparations to step out of the State in his mission to bring all Opposition parties together at the national level.

Sanjay Kumar said that a fierce tussle has already begun over who should take over as the next chief minister. This might even lead to a split in the party. The dramatis personae include KCR’s minister-son K T Rama Rao, MLC-daughter K Kavitha, minister-nephew T Harish Rao, and MP-relative J Santosh Kumar.

Sanjay, referring to plummeting TRS graph in the State, said that in a desperate bid to divert attention from the pounding that the party was getting in the wake of lathicharge by police on Gouravelli oustees and the agitation by the students of IIIT-Basara, the TRS was making use of Agnipath to provoke students into acts of arson and vandalism.

Taking part in the erstwhile Karimnagar district Shakti Kendras party meeting, he said that it was the State police who opened fire at the demonstrators but the government was trying to shift the blame to the central government. He called upon those who are aspiring to join the Army not to be led astray by the campaign of the state government that Aginapath was against their interests. He said riots at the Secunderabad Railway Station indicated that it was a clear case of intelligence failure of the State.

WHO INSTIGATED VIOLENCE IN BJP-RULED STATES, ASKS GANGULA

KARIMNAGAR

BC wWelfare & Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday hit out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for saying that youth were provoked by TRS leaders. Condemning his statement, the Minister asked who had incited violence in BJP-ruled States. Speaking while participating in a programme at sports complex in Chintakunta village, he said that it was a very sensitive issue and youth must not be provoked by making such irresponsible statements. He also demanded that the Centre continue the previous Army recruitment system. “The Centre is offering only four-year job in the Army; I don’t see how it is in the interest of the nation. Previous recruitment system must be continued,” he said.