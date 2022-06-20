STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 Pushpak Bus Shelters to come up in Hyderabad

The Pushpak Bus Shelters will be equipped with mobile and laptop charging facilities, lights, fans and dustbins, among other amenities.  

Pushpak Bus shelters. Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In  a bid to make public transport accessible to those going to and coming from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, the  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is building 24 Pushpak Bus Shelters across the city.  

The Pushpak Bus Shelters will be equipped with mobile and laptop charging facilities, lights, fans and dustbins, among other amenities.   GHMC officials told Express that the bus shelters would be designed in such a way that they would have ample ventilation, aluminum grills and  PVC sliding glass windows. Several such shelters are already operational in the city.  

The size of shelters would be 25 feet (length) by eight feet (width), officials said, adding that clear signages would also be provided, making it distinguishable at all times. A footpath for pedestrian access would also be provided. Landscaping works would also be taken up around the bus shelter.  

Strong and durable benches that are resistant to harsh weather conditions, fire, graffiti and other forms of vandalism would be installed. Special sitting areas for women and persons with special needs would also be built. A suitable curb will be constructed to facilitate the boarding and alighting process, said officials, adding that ramps for the differently-abled and elderly would also be set up.  

Updated information related to routes, schedule and fares, among other things would also be put up at the shelters.  The shelters will be a closed structures, which will be safely secured with a  door and key. One key from the shelter would be handed over to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).    

The GHMC will avail the services of a private agency to construct,   operate and maintain the project on a design, build, finance, operate   and transfer  (DBFOT) basis with a concession period of about 10 years. 
The indicative design is proposed by the TSRTC and the final design will be finalised by GHMC. 

The agency should market value-added services at the shelters for revenue generation. The advertisements on the bus shelters will go to a private agency as well.    

